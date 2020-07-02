AllCavs
Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

Cameron Fields

The love for the late Kobe Bryant will be eternal, as it should be. 

NBA 2K tweeted Thursday that Bryant will grace the cover of NBA 2K21's Mamba Forever edition for current-gen and next-gen consoles.

With Bryant featured on the legends edition, he is one of three cover athletes. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was announced as the current-gen cover athlete, and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will be the cover athlete for next-gen consoles. Pre-orders for the game began Thursday. 

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in January during a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. 

With Bryant being on the latest cover, he has also been on the cover of NBA 2K10. 

As a five-time champion, Bryant is one of the best hoopers ever. He is fourth on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list, and he is the Los Angeles Lakers' all-time leading scorer. 

But his great basketball feats aside, Bryant was also extraordinary off the court. 

He was the coach of Gianna's basketball team, and he also won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, "Dear Basketball." He also hosted "Detail," a show on ESPN+ where he analyzed film of NBA and WNBA players. 

Bryant made a legacy that will endure, and as one of the best at his craft, he has inspired many people to do the best they can in their respective fields.

