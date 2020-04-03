AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Kobe Headlines Latest Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Class

Sam Amico

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among those who will be inducted into the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers before tragically dying in a helicopter crash with eight others, including 13-year old daughter Gianna, on Jan. 26 in California. His induction is sure to make this year's ceremony especially emotional.

He made the All-Star team 18 times and won five titles, and was selected as NBA MVP in 2008. He currently sits in fourth on the league's all-time scoring list and won five championships.

Meanwhile, Duncan spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs and matched Bryant with five titles. He was All-NBA on 15 occasions. 

Garnett began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and also made the All-Star team 15 times. He won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Along with those three, former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich will also be among the inductees, reported Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.

The complete class has yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen if the induction ceremony will still take place on its scheduled date of Aug. 26.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Veteran Guard DeRozan Reportedly Unhappy In San Antonio

Spurs' recent struggles apparently wearing on DeRozan, who has player option on contract.

Sam Amico

SI Player Of Year Green Shies From Spotlight His Game Clearly Deserves

Jalen Green says the hype doesn't matter as he makes his way toward becoming prize of 2021 NBA Draft.

Sam Amico

Sports Illustrated has now revealed all three teams of its Boys High…

Sam Amico

Blazers' McCollum Gifting $100K To Hometown Of Canton Food Bank

Standout guard also donating to Portland Boys & Girls Club; remains optimistic NBA season will resume.

Sam Amico

Youngstown State sophomore guard Darius Quisenberry has declared for…

Sam Amico

LeBron Fondly Recalls Cavaliers' 2016 Run To The Championship

Broadcast of Cleveland's Game 7 win over Warriors brought back memories for all involved.

Sam Amico

It's here ... the SI boys basketball All-American second team,…

Sam Amico

It was on this day in 1986 that college basketball universally adopted…

Sam Amico

We may not have any new games, but we do have some pretty cool…

Sam Amico

NBA Exploring Idea Of Holding Entire Playoffs In Las Vegas

League could change format to postseason to try to crown champion, as right now, "nothing is off the table."

Sam Amico