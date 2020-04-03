Kobe Headlines Latest Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Class

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among those who will be inducted into the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers before tragically dying in a helicopter crash with eight others, including 13-year old daughter Gianna, on Jan. 26 in California. His induction is sure to make this year's ceremony especially emotional.

He made the All-Star team 18 times and won five titles, and was selected as NBA MVP in 2008. He currently sits in fourth on the league's all-time scoring list and won five championships.

Meanwhile, Duncan spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs and matched Bryant with five titles. He was All-NBA on 15 occasions.

Garnett began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and also made the All-Star team 15 times. He won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Along with those three, former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich will also be among the inductees, reported Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.

The complete class has yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen if the induction ceremony will still take place on its scheduled date of Aug. 26.

