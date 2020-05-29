AllCavs
Cavs' Altman, Bickerstaff on Floyd death: 'We should not have to live in fear'

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff released a joint statement to address the death of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minneapolis earlier this week.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness, disgust and overall frustration as we continue to process the tragic and senseless acts of violence towards yet another individual of the African American community. Our sincere condolences go out to the members of the Floyd family and those who came to know and love him," the statement read.

"This is a very important time in our history and the images of this incident as well as the countless others will blister a lasting image in our minds forever. What’s happening in our country today has left an emotional strain and unfortunately has shaped how we conduct our lives on a daily basis. We should not have to live in fear.

It continued, "This is not the first time that we have had to stand together in an attempt to impact change, but this could be the first time we actually “DO” create change for all of humanity. In the face of desired change, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage, but one that we remain consistently engaged with and one where we focus our energy toward sustainable accountability. 

"We have a responsibility as fathers, husbands and leaders of young men to stand up and speak up for those who no longer have a voice. During times like these, we have to work through our pain and work together to find a solution. Let’s all do our part!”

The Cavs an organization also released a statement.

“The death of George Floyd is heartbreaking, appalling and tragic. Our collective humanity suffers greatly in the midst of senseless acts like this," It read. "Not just now, but always. Unfortunately, there are many other examples and the impact continues to resonate and reverberate far beyond the place and time each specifically occurs. These situations touch and reduce ALL of us.

"We believe All for One really does mean ALL. Thus, ALL of us, both individually and as organizations and communities, have a responsibility to speak up and try to influence and help end horrible situations and outcomes like this. Let’s all respond with a sense of urgency and deeper determination to make life better and work towards a world where everyone feels safe.”

