Decisions Await Altman, Cavaliers Once Offseason Finally Arrives

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, it really is all about getting to the offseason. In fact, the Cavs may be just fine with it if the NBA season is cancelled and the normal summer activities begin.

That's not true of the players or coach J.B. Bickerstaff, mind you. But general manager Koby Altman and the front office always look forward to the draft, free agency and potential trades.

All of that will take place once this season either resumes and then concludes, or just concludes before it resumes.

With the coronavirus pandemic creating a whirlwind of unknowns, nobody in the NBA has a handle on what's next.

Now, don't misunderstand. Altman would love to see how things continue to play out under Bickerstaff. The Cavs were 5-6 since he took over as coach after the All-Star break. They looked energized and cohesive.

But there is no way there will be an 82-game season. There may not even be another regular-season game. Like all teams, the Cavs are faced with the reality that the offseason has already begun.

So what's on the agenda?

Well, for one, the Cavs have to determine what the plan is for next season. Do they want to rebuild for another year, taking another small step toward relevancy? Or do they want to start adding more veterans in hopes of making a run to the playoffs and reengaging the fans?

Tristan Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent. Andre Drummond has an option on his contract. Kevin Love has been involved in more trade rumors than the Beach Boys had hits. OK, not really, but it often feels that way.

As for Drummond, one former GM told Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report that the recently acquired center doesn't seem like a fit.

"I don't think [Drummond and the Cavs] will last long," Swartz quoted the former GM as saying. "I could see them trading him to a team this summer if he agrees to pick up his option. They could also do a sign-and-trade if he agrees to a new long-term deal. I don't think he'll be in Cleveland for long."

When you're 19-46, as the Cavs were at the hiatus, anything is in play. It seems as if they have no plans to move leading-scorer Collin Sexton, rookie point guard Darius Garland, rookie shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr., or even third-year small forward Cedi Osman.

They definitely aren't trading Larry Nance Jr. He fits with whatever the plan will be for next season, perhaps more than anyone.

With everything going on in the world at the moment, rebuilding an NBA roster doesn't seem like a high priority. It can be a forgotten topic.

But the Cavs are faced with the reality that the offseason may have already arrived. Anything and everything are very much in play, as they decide what type of team they want to be when things get going again.

