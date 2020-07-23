AllCavs
Cavaliers GM Altman among those pushing for fall games in Chicago

Sam Amico

The idea of a fall gathering for the NBA's eight non-playoff contenders is still alive, and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman is all for it.

Or more accurately, Altman has been one of the "driving forces" behind a possible fall league in Chicago for teams not invited to the NBA restart in Orlando, as relayed by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Why play games in Chicago in September for no reason?

Well, for the same reason the NBA conducts a summer league during most normal offseasons. And that would be to get in some run for the young guys.

It's true that games in Chicago would mean nothing. They would have no impact on the standings or the order of the draft. They wouldn't even involve rookies, as the draft has been moved to October.

Still, it would be a good chance for players to face some competition between now and whenever the 2020-21 season starts. If all goes well, that will happen in early December.

The NBA suspended the season in March. So March to December is a long stretch without a game. Especially if you're a team such as the Cavs, who finished 19-46 and could undoubtedly use more time on the floor.

Unlike summer league, the Cavs' roster in Chicago would likely involve more than just younger players such as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Cedi Osman. Veterans under contract like Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. are itching for some games, too. 

“It’s paramount for teams like us that are in the bottom eight to have some good competition,” Love said recently. “Eight months off from competitive basketball is not conducive to getting better.”

The Cavs were making some obvious strides under coach Bernie Bickerstaff, who took over for John Beilein following the All-Star break in February. Yet another reason they want to get back on the floor and see where they stand.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said back on June 9. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Along with the Cavs, the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks were all out of the playoff picture in March and not invited to Orlando.

Players' union director Michele Roberts recently said the idea of a second "bubble" in location is something that's under consideration.

“I think there are conversations that can be had about what, if anything, we can do with the eight other teams,” Roberts told the Charlotte Observer. “I realize there are some players — particularly young players — who’d feel a concern they aren’t getting enough run.”

