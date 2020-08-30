SI.com
Raptors' Lowry upgraded to probable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Sam Amico

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics.

Lowry suffered a sprained left ankle in the final game of the Raptors' first-round series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Lowry looked OK during practice, Raptors coach Nick Nurse relayed after practice (per ESPN's Andrew Lopez).

Until Saturday, Lowry had been listed as "questionable" for the defending champions. Lowry, 34, is averaging 19.4 points and 7.5 assists.

The Raptors' only loss on the Disney campus came against the Celtics on Aug. 7. Tip-off for Sunday's Eastern Conference semifinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

