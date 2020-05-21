Lakers' Dudley '90 percent confident' NBA will resume season

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley seems to feel strongly that the NBA season will resume, as relayed by Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated.

"Right now, 90 percent confident of returning," Dudley said on a conference call with reporters, via Rohlin. "The only reason why I wouldn’t say 100 percent is because you’re dealing with the unknown virus that can happen at any moment. They keep talking about the second wave or something unexpected."

Players across the NBA have slowly started to make their way back to practice facilities for limited, voluntary workouts. That includes the Lakers. An ESPN report suggested the league will begin allowing all players to return around June 1, with a target of July for games.

"I don’t think you’re going to go from zero to 100," Dudley said. "...I think they’ll give us seven-to-10 days of individual workouts. Then that next seven days practice. And then you’ll get your two to three week training camp before we head to Orlando and Vegas."

Dudley stressed that should the season resume, players will need to stay in one location and not be tempted to leave the "bubble" city in which games are played.

"I’ve heard different stuff that Disney could put like restaurants that are open that are clean just for us," he said. "Golf courses, so you would have extra activities for players potentially to be able to use."

The Lakers (49-14) held the best record in the Western Conference when the NBA went on hiatus March 11.