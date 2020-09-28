SI.com
NCAA power Kentucky well-represented in Lakers-Heat NBA Finals

Sam Amico

The University of Kentucky will be well-represented in the NBA Finals, with three former Wildcats playing major roles for each side.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, those main players include All-Star power forward Anthony Davis and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. Davis has been a scoring machine in his first season in LA, with Rondo almost always making the right decision.

The third is no less than Lakers coach Frank Vogel -- a student manager at Kentucky under then-coach Rick Pitino in 1994-95. A year after that, Pitino resurrected the junior varsity program and Vogel, who transferred to UK after starting at Division III Juniata (Pa.) College, played for the Wildcats JV.

Meanwhile, the Heat boast standout power forward Bam Adebayo and rookie sensation and shooting guard Tyler Herro, two more products of Kentucky.

Of course, the most successful of the bunch is no less than Pat Riley, the president of the Heat and overseer of their renowned "Heat Culture" motto.

Riley played at Kentucky from 1963-67, spent five years with the Lakers as a player (1970-75), then coached the 1980s Showtime version of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy to seven appearances in the Finals and four championships.

Riley arrived in Miami as coach in 1995 and has been with the franchise ever since. The man just exudes winning -- much like the Kentucky program has done since just about the time it tipped off more than 100 years ago.

Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on the Disney campus. ABC will televise.

