Odds: Lakers projected to make easy work of Heat in NBA Finals

Sam Amico

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated each of their three Western Conference playoff opponents in five games and oddsmakers predict they will have an easy of a time in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 against the Miami Heat is Wednesday night on ABC (9 p.m. EST).

Per the website BetOnline.ag, the odds look like this:

  • Miami Heat +280 (14/5)
  • Los Angeles Lakers -350 (2/7)

This likely isn't a surprise to anyone. This is the 10th Finals appearance for James (including his four with the Heat), and the Lakers finished with the best record in all the West and second-best in the entire league.

So they have lots of experience in these situations and the best player in the series, perhaps the best two in James and Anthony Davis.

The only player could make a case to be in the runner-up conversation is Heat star Jimmy Butler. But for the Heat, this inspirational run has never been about one player. It truly has been a teamwide effort in the truest sense, directed by James' old coach, Erik Spoelstra.

Basically, it's not looking good for the Heat, but people sort of said the same when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the East playoffs.

It's just that, per the oddsmakers, in order for the Heat to emerge as champions, they'll have to pull their biggest upset yet.

