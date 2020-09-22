TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets was down 36 percent from Game 1 in terms of television viewership, as relayed by RealGM.

Game 2 of that series was played Sunday night on TNT and went head-to-head with the NBC's broadcast of the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Lakers won, 105-103, after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Anthony Davis, and now lead the series by a 2-0 count.

Per RealGM, Game 2 averaged 3.7 million viewers, as compared to about 17.7 million for the NFL.

That made Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 the least-watched conference finals game since 2003, per Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.

This follows the news that Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat also dropped to a 17-year low. That game, broadcast by ESPN, also went up against an NFL game on NBC, last Thursday.

Along with that, ratings for the first round of the playoffs dropped 27 percent since last season and an astonishing 40 percent from two years ago.

While the NBA is presumably disappointed in the TV ratings, the decline was also to be expected, given the fact this is the first time the playoffs have gone head-to-head with the NFL season (as well as other sports, such as the NHL and MLB, which have also returned).

Ratings were also down before the league's hiatus, during it's normal calendar, with a February report of a double-digit decline from 2018-19.