SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

Sam Amico

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets was down 36 percent from Game 1 in terms of television viewership, as relayed by RealGM.

Game 2 of that series was played Sunday night on TNT and went head-to-head with the NBC's broadcast of the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Lakers won, 105-103, after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Anthony Davis, and now lead the series by a 2-0 count.

Per RealGM, Game 2 averaged 3.7 million viewers, as compared to about 17.7 million for the NFL.

That made Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 the least-watched conference finals game since 2003, per Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.

This follows the news that Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat also dropped to a 17-year low. That game, broadcast by ESPN, also went up against an NFL game on NBC, last Thursday.

Along with that, ratings for the first round of the playoffs dropped 27 percent since last season and an astonishing 40 percent from two years ago.

While the NBA is presumably disappointed in the TV ratings, the decline was also to be expected, given the fact this is the first time the playoffs have gone head-to-head with the NFL season (as well as other sports, such as the NHL and MLB, which have also returned).

Ratings were also down before the league's hiatus, during it's normal calendar, with a February report of a double-digit decline from 2018-19.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

baskets

Bulls Notes: Dunn, coaching search, Atkinson, Diebler

Veteran point guard eligible for free agency, reportedly skipping practice sessions to avoid potential injury.

Sam Amico

Leonard lone 'untouchable' as Clippers consider roster changes

Los Angeles would consider trading fellow star Paul George in the right package, according to report.

Sam Amico

G League could hold bubble-style tourney featuring Ignite elite team

After success of NBA's return in Orlando, minor-leaguers and top prospects could get some run soon.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA can 'export American values' in relationship with China

Commissioner indicates league intends to move forward in longstanding relationship with communist nation.

Sam Amico

Lue considered 'serious candidate' for Rockets coaching opening

Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach linked to several vacancies, may have inside track on Houston gig.

Sam Amico

Lawson explains post that got him banned from Chinese league

NBA free agent point guard says Instagram story was not intended to be racist and that he "meant no disrespect."

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Silver says next season may not start until 2021

League still keeping options open, though a Christmas Day opening apparently looking less realistic.

Sam Amico

Hornets set to buzz into bubble camp and 'feel like a team again'

Eighteen players to take part as Charlotte finally able to get some run and prepare for next season.

Danny Thompson

Harrell interested in Clippers return, but on radar of others

Free-agent-to-be coming off strong season, reportedly shares mutual interest in return to Los Angeles.

Sam Amico