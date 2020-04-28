AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Lakers Return Federal Relief Loan Worth $4.6 Million

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers returned a $4.6 milliion loan they received from a federal government program focused on helping small businesses during by the coronavirus pandemic, as relayed by Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. 

“Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need,” the Lakers said in a statement. “The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The franchise applied for relief through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The Lakers decided to return the money after learning many small businesses were shut out of the program.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beilein Not a Candidate for Wake Forest Coaching Opening

Former Cavaliers and Michigan coach expected to return to college game after brief stay in NBA.

Sam Amico

Limited Return to Practice May Offer NBA Hope It Needed

League continues to hope to resume the 2019-20 season and crown a champion.

Sam Amico

Reliving The Shot: Former Cavs Recall How It Went Down

Michael Jordan's great moment erased many memories of how Cleveland owned regular-season series.

Sam Amico

Bulls to Hire 76ers' Eversley as New General Manager

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas finds his man after extensive search.

Sam Amico

Bulls Considering Player Agent Brown for GM Vacancy

Chicago continues search for main basketball man to work with chief of operations Karnisovas.

Sam Amico

Wade Producing Documentary on 2008 USA 'Redeem Team'

Former Heat star says team that won Gold in China helped save face for Team USA in Olympics.

Sam Amico

Wizards High on Ball, Even with Impending Return of Wall

Top draft prospect scouted extensively by Washington while playing professionally in Australia.

Sam Amico

Rooting for Cavaliers? Top NFL Draft Pick Burrow Not Shy About It

New Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has always expressed allegiance to Cleveland's NBA team.

Sam Amico

NBA Players Express Desire to Work Out in Georgia Fitness Centers

Team executives concerned with idea, revealed by GMs during conference call with league.

Sam Amico

Hawks Could be Among First Teams to Reopen Practice Facility

Georgia the first state to relax stay-at-home restrictions amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico