Barkley: Lakers will dominate Rockets in West semifinal

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets series promises to be the most-watched of the playoffs thus far, with the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

(Read preview here.)

But Charles Barkley says he already knows how it's going to play out, and that it won't be pretty. Barkley told TNT's "Inside the NBA" that the Lakers are about to dominate.

The Rockets won the season series, 2-1.

Still, I'll go with Barkley. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Rockets, but I don't know if they are built for times like these. I'm going Lakers in five.

