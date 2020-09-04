SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Barkley: Lakers will dominate Rockets in West semifinal

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets series promises to be the most-watched of the playoffs thus far, with the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

(Read preview here.)

But Charles Barkley says he already knows how it's going to play out, and that it won't be pretty. Barkley told TNT's "Inside the NBA" that the Lakers are about to dominate.

The Rockets won the season series, 2-1.

Still, I'll go with Barkley. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Rockets, but I don't know if they are built for times like these. I'm going Lakers in five.

Watch Barkley's full take in the video below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

LemonGator

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

assemble

Report: Lue and 76ers closing in on coaching deal

LA Clippers lead assistant may be nearing deal with Philadelphia to become next coach.

Sam Amico

LeBron, Lakers ready for Rockets, aim to avoid another Game 1 letdown

Los Angeles knows Houston's small-ball scheme very well, but that doesn't make it easier to contain.

Sam Amico

Hornets fire radio voice Focke after tweet that contained racial slur

For second time in less than two seasons, Charlotte again on lookout for new radio play-by-play broadcaster.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Heat deserved win, but not bad calls that came with it

Balanced attack helps lift Miami to 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Dribbles: One shot goes down at buzzer and voilà, Raptors have life

OG Onunoby buries 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift defending champions past Boston and trim series deficit.

Sam Amico

Rockets' Game 7 win over Thunder most-watched game since Jan. 31

Close victory for Houston in Western Conference playoffs viewed by 4.11 million, per Nielsen.

Sam Amico

Thunder Notes: Offseason, Donovan, Dort, roster talk

Plenty of key decisions await Oklahoma City after admirable run to Game 7 of Western Conference first round.

Sam Amico

Billups to explore coaching opportunities this offseason

Former point guard made two Finals appearances with Pistons, winning a championship in 2004.

Sam Amico