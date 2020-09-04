LeBron, Lakers ready for Rockets, aim to avoid another Game 1 letdown

When the Los Angeles Lakers get some time off, LeBron James knows how to prepare for his next opponent.

"Training. Video games. Working on my body," James told reporters. "And drinking wine."

James, 35, has been down this road before -- many times. The only game that matters is the next and for the Lakers, that will be the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday night.

He is coming off an outstanding four-game stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers, a first-round series the Lakers won by a 4-1 count.

Yes, the Lakers were flat in the first game of that series. Yes, they lost that first game. No, it isn't a topic they've broached prior to the Game 1 that awaits.

"It hasn't been discussed," James insisted.

Either way, it was quite a difference from the series the Rockets just experienced. They had to go the full seven games, and just about every last second of those seven games, before eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But playing a hard-fought Game 7 isn't necessarily a disadvantage. At least, not according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

"I actually think that teams that play a Game 7, going against a team that has been off, I think has the advantage," Vogel said. "Because your senses are sharper, you're playing in an environment where every possession matters. And I actually think that's a better way to prepare for (the next) series than a week of practices."

The Lakers feature James and power forward Anthony Davis. The Rockets' best players are in the backcourt -- James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

"Star power," was how Harden previewed the series in a walkoff interview with ESPN.

Actually, Harden and Westbrook aren't the only smaller things about the Rockets. Coach Mike D'Antoni has been renowned for his brand of shoot-first-ask-questions-never brand of firing away from the perimeter. For the Rockets, it continues to work.

The Lakers know that, after losing the season series, 2-1. Davis missed two of those games, but one of them was the one the Lakers won.

"We want to make them adjust to us, the same way they try to have adjust to them playing small ball," Davis said. "We have to make sure that we dominate them on the offensive glass and also make them adjust to our size."