Lakers-Rockets to start earlier than normal as NFL season kicks off

Sam Amico

The NBA apparently doesn't want to tip off at the same time as the NFL, and that's undoubtedly a good call.

So the league has decided to start Thursday's TNT Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. EST.

The NFL's highly anticipated season-opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

That said, the NBA will still have to go head-to-head with NBC's extensive season-opening pregame coverage, also slated for a 7 p.m. start.

While the NBA's poor first-round playoff ratings have picked up in the conference semifinals, it will be interesting to see how many eyeballs the league can draw with the NFL season gearing back up.

The NFL typically buries the NBA in the ratings war, and this year may be even worse -- as NBA games have never before had to go against season-opening football games. That said, the league likely isn't as concerned with how it fares against the NFL hed-to-head, but how it fares on football's off days.

In recent weeks, those numbers have increased for the NBA -- especially for the Lakers-Rockets series. Game 2 averaged a 2.9 rating and 5.43 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched NBA game since Christmas.

Until Thursday, every game between the Rockets and Lakers had tipped off at 9 p.m. EST. Along with the NFL kicking off, the NBA could have moved the Game 4 start time to 7 p.m. because it is the only playoff game scheduled for Thursday.

