Dribbles: Lakers learn lesson, outshine Rockets when it matters most

Random dribbles following the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal Sunday.

1. After building a 16-point lead at halftime, then blowing the entire thing, the Lakers did what they needed to do. They got a win.

2. It wasn't always pretty. It was at times downright ugly. And for a while you thought good ol' LA might just blow it and find itself in a massive 2-0 hole.

3. But LeBron James, Anthony Davis and some fine performances off the bench wouldn't allow it to happen. Not this time. Now the series is tied at 1-all and still mostly looks like a toss-up.

4. James finished one digit shy of yet another triple-double, scoring 28 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing for nine assists. He and the Lakers were particularly determined on defense in the fourth quarter, when they were able to out-energize Houston and put it away.

5. Afterward, James raved about the reserves -- particularly Markieff Morris (16 points, 6-of-8 shooting), Kyle Kuzma (13 on 6-of-7) and Rajon Rondo (10 points, nine assists).

6. Rondo hit an especially important mid-range jumper late that gave the Lakers a 115-107 advantage and thwarted what looked like another Rockets rally. His experience and calmness in these types of games clearly made a difference.

7. Or as Lakers' coach Frank Vogel told reporters, Rondo's impact is "measured in swag."

8. "We got dominated in the fourth quarter last game," James told ESPN, adding that the Lakers' goal was to keep pushing the pace and "flying around" on defense in the fourth. That's precisely what they did.

9. It resulted in the Rockets being held to just 17 points in the final 12 minutes.

10. Interestingly, LeBron has played more minutes than anyone in the entire playoffs. On Sunday, he logged 39, barely sitting out in the second half. This is a man who turns 36-years old in December. Truly remarkable.

11. Davis also gave perhaps his most dominant showing yet -- scoring 34 points on 15-of-24 shooting and snaring 10 boards. He also did a nice job defensively on the perimeter when getting switched onto Houston's guards, notably James Harden.

12. Harden still managed 27 points, but only 12 total shots. Most of his points came via free throws, as the Lakers continue to double-team and body him. If he's gonna score, the philosophy seems to be, the relentless veteran is going to earn it.

13. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook has not been very good in this series. He has looked out of sorts, forcing a few things, committing some untimely turnovers and missing on some important attempts.

14. Westbrook was just 4-of-15 shooting Sunday and coughed up seven turnovers. Bottom line: If the Rockets are going to pull off the upset and advance, he will need to get it together.

15. Rockets guard Eric Gordon was fantastic with 24 points, including 6-of-12 shooting on 3-pointers. P.J. Tucker added 18 points and Robert Covington had 17. All three of those players merely need to keep doing what they've been doing.

16. Lakers center JaVale McGee left the game with an injured ankle in the second half. Guard Dion Waiters suffered a groin injury and did not play after halftime. Vogel said McGee will get an MRI and the status of both players is TBD.

17. Neither Dwight Howard nor J.R. Smith got off the bench. Smith hasn't played at all in this series and it would probably be considered a surprise if he did.