Potential Top Overall Pick Ball Declares For NBA Draft

Sam Amico

To no one's surprise, LaMelo Ball has officially declared for the draft, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Ball, 18, is widely considered one of the top three picks, perhaps even No. 1 overall.

All of the teams worst the worst overall records -- Golden State, Cleveland, Minnesota, etc. -- have a strong interest in Ball.

"He will be an immediate difference-maker, and he's only 18," one scout told SI.com. "He has the size and vision to run an NBA team right away."

Ball turns 19 on Aug. 22, but is already a basketball celebrity and is accustomed to being in the spotlight. His presence alone will sell tickets.

He stands 6-foot-7 and is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick. Some believe LaMelo will also go No. 2, though a lot depending on who is drafting where.

Sunday was the final day for early-entry to declare for the draft. The NBA released a list saying that 163 college underclassmen declared, as did did 42 international prospects.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

