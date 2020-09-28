Ball expected to only take part in interview portion of Draft Combine

Top draft prospect LaMelo Ball is likely to only participate in the interview portion of the Combine, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

Ball, 19, is a 6-foot-8 point guard and expected to be selected with the top four picks of the Nov. 18 draft.

Per Woo, when it comes to Combine, it is unclear if Ball will "take part in any other portion (logic suggests no)."

Ball is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick (2017). Most scouts seem to feel LaMelo's size and vision give him the edge as an NBA player.

Along with Ball, Israeli forward Deni Avdija and American guard R.J. Hampton are probable lottery picks participating in the Combine. (View the complete list here.) Both Ball and Hampton played professionally in Australia last season.

The NBA will oversee the Combine this season, with workouts to take place in team markets and information dispersed to general managers and other executives.

Ball's participation, at any level, is viewed as somewhat of a surprise -- as top prospects generally avoid even Combine interviews ahead of the draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.