SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Ball expected to only take part in interview portion of Draft Combine

Sam Amico

Top draft prospect LaMelo Ball is likely to only participate in the interview portion of the Combine, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

Ball, 19, is a 6-foot-8 point guard and expected to be selected with the top four picks of the Nov. 18 draft.

Per Woo, when it comes to Combine, it is unclear if Ball will "take part in any other portion (logic suggests no)."

Ball is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick (2017). Most scouts seem to feel LaMelo's size and vision give him the edge as an NBA player.

Along with Ball, Israeli forward Deni Avdija and American guard R.J. Hampton are probable lottery picks participating in the Combine. (View the complete list here.) Both Ball and Hampton played professionally in Australia last season.

The NBA will oversee the Combine this season, with workouts to take place in team markets and information dispersed to general managers and other executives.

Ball's participation, at any level, is viewed as somewhat of a surprise -- as top prospects generally avoid even Combine interviews ahead of the draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Celtics star Tatum: Max extension offer 'not really my concern'

Boston likely to try to keep swingman around for long term, but that's a concept to which he says he hasn't given much thought.

Sam Amico

Celtics swingman Hayward expected to exercise player option

Boston guard/forward likely to end option to become free agent this offseason fairly quickly.

Sam Amico

Nuggets forward Grant expected to opt out of contract

Denver likely to try to re-sign veteran frontcourt player after impressive showing in Western Conference Finals.

Sam Amico

Top draft prospects Ball, Avdija to participate in NBA-operated Combine

Projected lottery picks will be among those who will begin workouts and/or interviews for teams.

Sam Amico

Report: Sixers would make trades if D'Antoni hired as coach

Former Houston main man on sideline said to be one of two finalists for Philadelphia vacancy.

Sam Amico

NBA Finals: Dates, times, odds, where to watch, where to stream

Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat set to square off Finals, bringing end to unusual season on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

NCAA power Kentucky well-represented in Lakers-Heat NBA Finals

Six former Wildcats play key roles as Los Angeles and Miami set to do battle for another championship.

Sam Amico

Odds: Lakers projected to make easy work of Heat in NBA Finals

LeBron James and Los Angeles heavy favorites over Miami squad that will have to beat biggest odds of all.

Sam Amico

Sixers' coaching vacancy reportedly D'Antoni's to turn down

Former Houston coach seems to be favorite of Philadelphia ownership, with Tyronn Lue set to interview.

Sam Amico

T-Wolves' Beasley released from jail following arrest

Minnesota shooting guard put together career numbers after February trade, due to be a restricted free agent.

Sam Amico