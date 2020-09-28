Ball disagrees with dad's draft preferences: 'Anywhere's a great fit'

Top NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball said he doesn't agree with father LaVar's preferences on where LaMelo would fit best next season.

"My old man, he's his own man," LaMelo Ball told reporters. "He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere's a great fit."

Ball and Israeli forward Deni Avdija are the lone projected top-five picks participating the Draft Combine, which tipped off Monday.

Ball is a 6-foot-8 point guard and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The outspoken LaVar recently said he thought the Golden State Warriors, drafting second overall, would be a bad fit for LaMaelo.

Prior to the draft lottery, LaVar indicated he hoped LaMelo would wind up with the New York Knicks. But the Knicks aren't selecting until No. 8 overall, well after LaMelo is expected to be taken.

"Like I said, I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I'm positive," LaMelo added. ""I mean, it's the NBA. You put me with good players, I feel like it's even gonna be better."

The draft is scheduled for Nov. 18, with the Minnesota Timberwolves owning the first pick. They are followed by the Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Ball has been training in Detroiit and addressed the media following a workout.

"Ever since I was little, when you do little projects and stuff, that was one of my goals, to go to the NBA and be the No. 1 pick," he said.

Along with Ball and Avdija, top prospects include Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman.