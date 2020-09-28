SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Ball disagrees with dad's draft preferences: 'Anywhere's a great fit'

Sam Amico

Top NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball said he doesn't agree with father LaVar's preferences on where LaMelo would fit best next season.

"My old man, he's his own man," LaMelo Ball told reporters. "He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere's a great fit."

Ball and Israeli forward Deni Avdija are the lone projected top-five picks participating the Draft Combine, which tipped off Monday.

Ball is a 6-foot-8 point guard and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The outspoken LaVar recently said he thought the Golden State Warriors, drafting second overall, would be a bad fit for LaMaelo.

Prior to the draft lottery, LaVar indicated he hoped LaMelo would wind up with the New York Knicks. But the Knicks aren't selecting until No. 8 overall, well after LaMelo is expected to be taken.

"Like I said, I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I'm positive," LaMelo added. ""I mean, it's the NBA. You put me with good players, I feel like it's even gonna be better."

The draft is scheduled for Nov. 18, with the Minnesota Timberwolves owning the first pick. They are followed by the Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Ball has been training in Detroiit and addressed the media following a workout.

"Ever since I was little, when you do little projects and stuff, that was one of my goals, to go to the NBA and be the No. 1 pick," he said.

Along with Ball and Avdija, top prospects include Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers, Pelicans contact Rivers about coaching vacancies

Former Clippers coach draws interest just a few hours after it became known he was leaving LA.

Sam Amico

Rivers announces he is out as Clippers coach after seven seasons

Los Angeles decides to move on following disappointing loss to Denver in Western Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

Report: Sixers would make trades if D'Antoni hired as coach

Former Houston main man on sideline said to be one of two finalists for Philadelphia vacancy.

Sam Amico

Nuggets forward Grant expected to opt out of contract

Denver likely to try to re-sign veteran frontcourt player after impressive showing in Western Conference Finals.

Sam Amico

Celtics star Tatum: Max extension offer 'not really my concern'

Boston likely to try to keep swingman around for long term, but that's a concept to which he says he hasn't given much thought.

Sam Amico

Celtics swingman Hayward expected to exercise player option

Boston guard/forward likely to end option to become free agent this offseason fairly quickly.

Sam Amico

Ball expected to only take part in interview portion of Draft Combine

Top-rated point guard among bigger names who will make a case to go No. 1 ahead of Nov. 18 draft.

Sam Amico

Top draft prospects Ball, Avdija to participate in NBA-operated Combine

Projected lottery picks will be among those who will begin workouts and/or interviews for teams.

Sam Amico

NBA Finals: Dates, times, odds, where to watch, where to stream

Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat set to square off Finals, bringing end to unusual season on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

NCAA power Kentucky well-represented in Lakers-Heat NBA Finals

Six former Wildcats play key roles as Los Angeles and Miami set to do battle for another championship.

Sam Amico