LaMelo expected to sign with Puma, spurning Big Baller Brand

Projected top-three NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing a deal with shoe and apparel company Puma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. LaMelo Ball is expected to be drafted by either the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors or Charlotte Hornets -- the teams with the top three picks, respectively, in the upcoming draft.

LaMelo would become the first member of his family to sign with a company other than the Big Baller Brand.

Other NBA players who have had an endorsement deal with Puma: Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Kevin Knox, Michael Porter Jr., Terry Rozier and Zhaire Smith.

Ball turned 19 years old on Aug. 22. He spent last season with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia and was named National Basketball League Rookie of the Year.

He spent his final season of amateur basketball at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The NBA draft is expected to be held in the middle to late October.