SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

LaMelo expected to sign with Puma, spurning Big Baller Brand

Sam Amico

Projected top-three NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing a deal with shoe and apparel company Puma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. LaMelo Ball is expected to be drafted by either the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors or Charlotte Hornets -- the teams with the top three picks, respectively, in the upcoming draft.

LaMelo would become the first member of his family to sign with a company other than the Big Baller Brand.

Other NBA players who have had an endorsement deal with Puma: Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Kevin Knox, Michael Porter Jr., Terry Rozier and Zhaire Smith.

Ball turned 19 years old on Aug. 22. He spent last season with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia and was named National Basketball League Rookie of the Year.

He spent his final season of amateur basketball at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The NBA draft is expected to be held in the middle to late October.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks, Knicks, Suns expected to make a run at Wizards' Bertans

Washington small forward coming off a career season, drawing lots of interest as he enters free agency.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons Hornets should dream big about Wiseman

Charlotte could end up with the chance to draft James Wiseman at No. 3, and that may be a really good thing.

Danny Thompson

Pacers make surprising decision to fire McMillan as coach

Indiana decides to move on from veteran leader following second first-round playoff sweep in two years.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Cavs and their many options with fifth overall pick

What will the Cavs do? Curse the pick? Keep the pick? Trade the pick? And who might they take if they keep it?

Sam Amico

Former Cavs coach Brown may be in running for 76ers job

Philadelphia appears to have current Golden State associate head on radar for own vacancy.

Sam Amico

Decline in revenue could 'chill' NBA free agency, force most teams to pay tax

Smaller market teams are particularly concerned with loss of gate receipts and revenue sharing.

Sam Amico

NBA expected to push back dates for draft, free agency

League currently scheduled to conduct major parts of offseason calendar in October, but that may change.

Sam Amico

Nets to make Popovich 'first priority' in search for new coach

San Antonio coach reportedly have the backing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving should he make the move.

Sam Amico

Pacers star Oladipo avoids talk of free agency after sweep

Indiana shooting guard and scoring machine eligible to become free agent following the end of next season.

Sam Amico

GM Brand: Sixers not looking to trade Simmons or Embiid

Philadelphia intends to hang on to two All-Stars as it searches for new coach, Elton Brand insists.

Sam Amico