NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former NBA guard/forward Lance Stephenson is apparently among those returning to the Chinese Basketball Association to resume the season, as relayed Kevin Wang of ESPN.

All players who return to China must spend two weeks in quarantine first. While the coronavirus is said to have originated in China, reports say its impact has greatly subsided there.

Stephenson indicated on the Chinese app Weibo that he is returning.

The CBA told players they must return to their teams or face a three-year ban. The league will hold all games in one or two cities and in empty arenas upon resuming.

There had been some reports that Stephenson was going to try to look for an NBA job and not return to China, with some reports linking him to the Indiana Pacers.

But with the NBA on hiatus, Stephenson apparently will at least finish this season in the CBA.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando first reported Americans and former NBA players were headed back to the CBA. That list includes those who have already landed in China -- Donatas Motiejunas, Ray McCallum, Pooh Jeter, Kyle Fogg, Arnett Moultrie and Sonny Weems.

Ty Lawson, MarShon Brooks and Jeremy Lin are also returning.

Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season!" Lin write on Instagram. "Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus!



"It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.