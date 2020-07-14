AllCavs
Nets add veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Lance Thomas as a substitute player, the team announced in a release.

Thomas, 32, is 6-foot-8 and a native of Brooklyn. He has played in the NBA since 2011, with the New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and most recently, New York Knicks (2015-19).

Thomas actually signed with the Nets for training camp in September, but was waived before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Nets (30-34) are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at the hiatus.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton are out for the season. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out as well.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported on the Nets' interest in Thomas last week.

