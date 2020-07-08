AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Lance Thomas is among the players being considered by the Brooklyn Nets as a substitute player in Orlando, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Thomas, 32, is 6-foot-8 and a native of Brooklyn. He has played in the NBA since 2011, with the New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and most recently, New York Knicks (2015-19).

Thomas actually signed with the Nets for training camp in September, but was waived before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Nets (30-34) are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at this hiatus.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton are out for the season. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out as well.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard spent last season in Serbia, is said to be looking for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Tatum on Orlando: May as well try to win title if we're going

Boston star says thoughts on contract played no role in decision to join team for NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Brooklyn loses standout guard as it prepares for playoff positioning at NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico