Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Free agent forward Lance Thomas is among the players being considered by the Brooklyn Nets as a substitute player in Orlando, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Thomas, 32, is 6-foot-8 and a native of Brooklyn. He has played in the NBA since 2011, with the New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and most recently, New York Knicks (2015-19).

Thomas actually signed with the Nets for training camp in September, but was waived before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Nets (30-34) are among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at this hiatus.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton are out for the season. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out as well.