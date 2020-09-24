Hawks add former NBA swingman Fields as assistant GM

Former NBA guard/forward Landry Fields has joined the Atlanta Hawks in the role of assistant general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fields, 32, had been serving as GM of the Austin Spurs of the G League. He will report to GM Travis Schlenk with the Hawks.

Originally drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round (No. 39 overall) in 2010, Fields went on to play five total NBA seasons with the Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He last played in the league in 2015, after undergoing surgery for a hip and labral tear as a free agent.

The Hawks began a minicamp Wednesday with the majority of their roster. They finished 20-46 this past season and own the sixth overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.