New episode of 'The Last Dance' to explore Jordan's relationship with Kobe

Sam Amico

A Sunday night episode of "The Last Dance" will explore Michael Jordan's relationship with late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, documentary director Jason Heir told the Boston Globe.

Along with that, the first episode Sunday will open with the following credit: "In loving memory of Kobe Bryant."

Bryant admittedly copied Jordan's moves and style, both on an off the court. While Jordan didn't play the mentor role often, he formed a bond with Bryant and according to Heir, was extremely open and forthcoming in all aspects of making the documentary.

“He was so generous with his time and his candor and his honesty it would have been very easy for him to sidestep a lot of the more difficult, sensitive questions in this thing," Heir told the Globe of Jordan. "And he never did. He never once gave me just kind of a throwaway answer and he certainly never once said, 'I don’t want to talk about this or that.'"

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

ESPN will air episodes five and six of the 10-part documentary Sunday night. It has already been the most-viewed documentary in the network's history.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

