AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

'The Last Dance' already most-viewed ESPN documentary

Sam Amico

It took Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls all of one night to take over the NBA again.

Jordan and that brand of the Unbeat-a-Bulls are the focus of a new 10-part documentary, "The Last Dance," that tipped off Sunday night.

And ESPN announced it has already become its most-viewed documentary ever.

According to the network, the first two episodes averaged 6.1 million viewers -- with 6.3 million watching the first episode and 5.8 million staying tuned in for the second. Of the 6.1 million average, 3.5 million were in the 18-49 demographic.

Also per ESPN: "The premiere episodes rank as the two most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004, surpassing 'You Don’t Know Bo' (3.6 million). It is also the most-viewed telecast on ESPN since the CFP National Championship Game. Additionally, 'The Last Dance' ranks as the most-watched telecast among adults 18-34 and 18-49 since sports halted across broadcast and cable networks."

Episodes three and four are scheduled to air Sunday, April 26.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T-Mac: NBA should cancel season and place focus on next year

Former All-Star doesn't think there is enough time for players to get into shape to play this season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers reportedly interview Virginia draft prospect Diakite

Cleveland preparing as normally as possible despite mystery surrounding offseason.

Sam Amico

Jordan talks of walking in on Bulls teammates doing drugs

A young Michael Jordan quickly learned about the questionable life choices of some of his Bulls teammates.

Sam Amico

Mitchell the frontrunner to coach G League select team

Former NBA coach, current analyst has a history with Jalen Green.

Sam Amico

This day in NBA: Jordan scores 63 in playoff loss to Celtics

Memorable eruption took place at Boston Garden in Michael Jordan's second season.

Sam Amico

Amico: Jordan made a world I loved, loathed and forever admire

Chicago Bulls legend generally made Cavaliers miserable, but gave those who love the sport something amazing, something timeless.

Sam Amico

Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Classic loosely based on Indiana high school one of three basketball movies to finish in AP top 25.

Sam Amico

by

The Hoosier Gyn

Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Commissioner says nothing has been decided, and league isn't close to picking a centralized location even if it were.

Sam Amico

Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

Former NBA center to receive promotion from role as assistant GM in Denver.

Sam Amico

Bulls interview Finley for vacant general manager post

Mavericks executive and former NBA shooting guard one of four reported candidates.

Sam Amico