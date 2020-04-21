'The Last Dance' already most-viewed ESPN documentary

It took Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls all of one night to take over the NBA again.

Jordan and that brand of the Unbeat-a-Bulls are the focus of a new 10-part documentary, "The Last Dance," that tipped off Sunday night.

And ESPN announced it has already become its most-viewed documentary ever.

According to the network, the first two episodes averaged 6.1 million viewers -- with 6.3 million watching the first episode and 5.8 million staying tuned in for the second. Of the 6.1 million average, 3.5 million were in the 18-49 demographic.

Also per ESPN: "The premiere episodes rank as the two most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004, surpassing 'You Don’t Know Bo' (3.6 million). It is also the most-viewed telecast on ESPN since the CFP National Championship Game. Additionally, 'The Last Dance' ranks as the most-watched telecast among adults 18-34 and 18-49 since sports halted across broadcast and cable networks."

Episodes three and four are scheduled to air Sunday, April 26.