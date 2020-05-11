AllCavs
Late start not likely to keep NBA from aiming for full schedule next season

Sam Amico

It seems like a near certainty that the NBA will start next season a lot later than October, but that won't necessarily mean less games.

Instead, the league likely will want to replace the lost revenue suffered this season by scheduling as many games as possible for 2020-21, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on the latest Woj Pod.

Ideally, that would mean 82 games, or close to it. 

And if next season were to start on Christmas Day ... and the schedule consisted in the vicinity of 82 games ... it could mean finishing closer to sometime in August (as opposed to late June).

All of that, of course, could lead to a permanent shift in the league calendar. That was something already on the minds of some of the league's deep-thinkers.

For now, though, it remains mostly speculative, as not even the experts are able to predict when life can return to normal, or even some semblance of normal.

The NBA is just among the many businesses doing a lot of hoping and experiencing a lot of the unknown, in both the present and for its future.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

