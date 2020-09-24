LaVine praises Bulls' hiring of new coach Donovan

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine expressed immediate excitement over the hiring of Billy Donovan as coach, as passed along by Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.

LaVine's reaction was caught on camera while he played Call of Duty on FaceBook Gaming.

"Oh damn, we got Billy Donovan as our next coach," LaVine can be heard saying. "Wow. That'll be good... Really good coach."

LaVine is the Bulls' leading returning scorer and his praise of the hiring is a change from when he last expressed his feelings in March.

“To be blunt, I’m upset,” LaVine said then, via Sam Smith of Bulls.com. “We had high expectations coming into the season and it didn’t go our way anyway we could have thought of.

"We played through some adversity, but we didn’t go out there and do what we were supposed to do as a team."

LaVine, 25, is 6-foot-6, a skywalker capable of handling either guard spot. He averaged a career-high 25.5 points, and as Smith pointed out, is the highest-scoring member of the Bulls since Michael Jordan.

The Bulls have begun their minicamp workouts with LaVine in attendance and own the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Donovan comes to the Bulls after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a surprising run to the playoffs.