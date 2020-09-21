SI.com
Agent dumps Lawson after controversial post results in CBA ban

Sam Amico

Former NBA point guard Ty Lawson has been dropped by his agent after Lawson was banned for life from the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Lawson was represented by Chris Patrick and The Sports Law group before the relationship was terminated.

Lawson was banned by the CBA over the weekend after posting a picture of himself with a woman on social media, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The picture appeared on Lawson's Instagram story. While the woman's face was not revealed, Lawson indicated elsewhere in the story that she was Chinese.

Lawson, 32, is 5-foot-11 and had been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," the Sturgeons said in a statement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 18 pick in the 2009 draft, then immediately traded to Denver.

His best seasons came with the Nuggets from 2009-15. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and last appeared in the NBA in 2018 with the Washington Wizards.

He carries NBA career averages of 12.7 points and 6.0 assists.

Several NBA sources told SI.com they believe the situation may be alcohol-related. Lawson sought treatment after being arrested four different times for driving while intoxicated, with the fourth taking place in 2015.

Patrick represents a number of free agents, including Eric Moreland, Royce White and Josh Magette.

