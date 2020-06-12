AllCavs
NBA, players' union discussing details for teams excluded from return

Sam Amico

The NBA and players' association are discussing ideas for the eight teams not invited to Walt Disney World to get in some competition, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Among the ideas -- training camps, scrimmages and other organized training activities that would take place during the offseason.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season July 30 in Orlando. But the season has officially ended for eight others -- the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

Those left out were concerned about not getting in any competition. The NBA season went on hiatus March 11 and next season isn't scheduled to begin until early December.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” sad Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Several reports have suggested the Cavs and Pistons are contemplating the idea of joint practices and scrimmages.

But like everything, that would require league approval. That's something all eight of the organizations left behind are hoping to gain.

"One of the most important things for our guys is to continue to play,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said.

