NBA's bottom eight allowed to conduct workouts in 'campus' setting

It's not a second bubble but hey, it's something.

The NBA and players union have reached agreement on a deal to allow the bottom eight teams to conduct voluntary workouts at their home practice facilities in September and October.

The majority of those eight teams have been pushing for the league to give them something, anything that resembles some organized workjouts prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

According to a release from the league, teams will reside in a "campus-like environment" under controlled conditions.

Practices will be held in two phases. The first is scheduled to take place Sept. 14-20 and consist of the individual voluntary workouts the league currently allows.

The second phase will be held Sept. 21-Oct. 6 and can be a little more intense and game-like. Per the NBA, it "will consist of group training activities in market, which may include practices, skill or conditioning sessions and intra-squad scrimmages, and the continuation of daily COVID-19 testing."

Players and team staff will stay in private living facilities in the latter phase, creating the campus environment.

"In addition to players under contract with the team, each of the eight teams may also include in the program up to five players who are not currently under an NBA contract, but who were under an NBA G League contract and assigned to the team’s NBA G League affiliate during the 2019-20 season," the NBA release read.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets were among the most vocal about the league providing an opportunity for organized practices or even some form of games while the other 22 playoff contenders resumed the season on the Disney campus.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in June. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Hornets coach James Borrego echoed Bickerstaff's thoughts, indicating the teams that resumed the season in Orlando will have even more of a competitive advantage once training camps begin in what is expected to be November. or December.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Borrego told reporters. "That would level the playing field a little bit more. ... We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing."

Along with the Cavs and Hornets, the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks comprised the NBA's bottom eight.