NBA to conduct pre-draft evaluations, distribute information to teams

Sam Amico

The NBA has informed teams that it will handle the entire pre-draft process, making interviews and workout video available to the 30 teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This will be in lieu of the annual Combine, where teams generally conduct their own interviews.

The process will run from Spet. 21-Oct. 16 and consist of 85 draft prospects, each of whom will be asked 10 interview questions, Charania reported.

Prospects will travel by vehicle to the nearest team facility, per Charania, where they will receive physical examinations and be tested for strength and agility. Along with that, they will take part in eight shooting drills. Each team will receive a "Pro Day Video" on each prospect from the league.

Unlike the Combine, team personnel will not be in attendance during the league's evaluations, Charania added.

The NBA draft is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

