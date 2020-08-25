NBA, union agree again to push back CBA negotiation window

The NBA and the players union have agreed to push back the window to terminate the collective bargaining agreement to another 60 days following the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Each side has the right to terminate the current CBA after the season. The new date for modifications to the agreement is Oct. 15, Wojnarowski reported.

The new agreement gives each side an opportunity to make more informed decisions on the 2020-21 season, based on both the coronavirus pandemic and the NBA's overall revenue issues.

"Extending is an easy call," union executive director Michele Roberts told Woj. "If everyone continues to be well-intentioned on how we deal with the economic effects of this virus, we'll just make the appropriate adjustments and there won't be a need to terminate the CBA at all."

This marks the second time this season the league and union have agreed to extend the deadline for CBA negotiations.