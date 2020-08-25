SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA, union agree again to push back CBA negotiation window

Sam Amico

The NBA and the players union have agreed to push back the window to terminate the collective bargaining agreement to another 60 days following the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Each side has the right to terminate the current CBA after the season. The new date for modifications to the agreement is Oct. 15, Wojnarowski reported.

The new agreement gives each side an opportunity to make more informed decisions on the 2020-21 season, based on both the coronavirus pandemic and the NBA's overall revenue issues.

"Extending is an easy call," union executive director Michele Roberts told Woj. "If everyone continues to be well-intentioned on how we deal with the economic effects of this virus, we'll just make the appropriate adjustments and there won't be a need to terminate the CBA at all."

This marks the second time this season the league and union have agreed to extend the deadline for CBA negotiations.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pacers star Oladipo avoids talk of free agency after sweep

Indiana shooting guard and scoring machine eligible to become free agent following the end of next season.

Sam Amico

GM Brand: Sixers not looking to trade Simmons or Embiid

Philadelphia intends to hang on to two All-Stars as it searches for new coach, Elton Brand insists.

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers center Zizic officially signs in Israel

Free agent originally committed to Spanish club Real Madrid before deciding to join Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Sam Amico

Cleveland State adds Murtcherson as Director of Video Operations

Former Salt Lake City College assistant joins Dennis Gates' staff with Vikings, school announces.

Sam Amico

NBA ratings up in primetime, but still down 30 percent overall

Playoffs giving league boost in viewership, unless they are on broadcast during daytime hours.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers show sizzle in style and, yes, shooting

James and Los Angeles make easy work of Portland on Mamba Night, cruise to 3-1 series advantage.

Sam Amico

NBA contemplating baseball-like sets of games for next season

League could stage back-to-backs involving same two teams in same city to cut down on travel.

Sam Amico

NBA considering making play-in games permanent part of future

Success of Blazers-Grizzlies matchup has league thinking about adding event for the long term.

Sam Amico

Ex-Grizzlies minority owner nearing purchase of Timberwolves

Investment group headed by Daniel Strauss, current owner Glen Taylor reportedly finalizing sale documents.

Sam Amico

NBA insider Beck among Bleacher Report layoffs

Company doing away with B/R Mag, could re-assign those cut to another part of the brand.

Sam Amico