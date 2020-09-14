Former NBA guard Barbosa joining Warriors coaching staff

Free agent guard Leandro Barbosa announced his retirement on social media and said he will be joining the Golden State Warriors in a "player mentor" coaching role.

“I guess I am ready for a new beginning, a new road,” Barbosa wrote on Instagram. “Nevertheless I will continue with the good old orange ball. The transition will be quick, as it always has been to me. It is a great joy to announce my return to the Golden State Warriors as a Player Mentor Coach. I have no doubts I will feel right at home, after all, it was always like that as a player and it has been that way ever since.”

Barbosa played in the NBA for 14 years, including two with the Warriors (2014-16), winning a title in 2015. He spent his first seven seasons with the Phoenix Suns, earning the nickname the "Brazilian Blur." He was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2007.

Barbosa, 37, carries NBA career averages of 10.6 points and 2.1 assists. He has been playing professionally in Brazil since 2017. He also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

His former Suns teammate, Steve Nash, served a similar role with the Warriors and was just recently named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors confirmed Barbosa's announcement in a press release.

Steve Kerr is entering his seventh year as Warriors head coach. They had made five straight appearances in the Finals before missing the playoffs entirely this past season.