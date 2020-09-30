SI.com
NBA Finals: Lakers stars James, Davis listed as probable for Game 1

Sam Amico

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are battling some soreness, but both stars are expected to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Finals vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

James is listed as probable with a sore right groin. Davis, also probable, is suffering from a right heel contusion.

Along with those two, Lakers starting shooting guard Danny Green is expected to play despite a sprained left finger, and backup guard Alex Caruso is probable with a sore right wrist.

The Heat have no significant injuries. Reserve guards Chris Silva (stress fracture) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. 

