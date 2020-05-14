LeBron, Curry, George among players who will owe money to NBA

LeBron James and Steph Curry are among the players who already received their full salaries and will have to reimburse the NBA, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Starting Friday, 25 percent of NBA players will have their paychecks withheld, per an agreement with the league. The idea is so that the league doesn't have to bear the entire burden of the lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

James, Curry, Paul George, John Wall and Blake Griffin are all making more than $33 million and have already received their salaries in full.

As Luke Adams of HoopsRumors breaks it down:

"Because those players – and several others – won’t resume receiving pay checks from their respective teams until the fall, they’ll essentially owe the NBA an IOU for each pay date this spring and summer (until the 25% agreement ends), Marks explains.

"By the fall, the league should better understand to what extent players’ 2019/20 salaries have to be reduced, and players like James and Curry will have money taken out of their advances for 2020/21 (on October 1) and/or their ’20/21 pay checks (beginning on November 15)."

NBA players could lose 23-26 percent of their salaries if the 2019-20 season does not resume, Marks wrote.

"However, if the NBA season picks up where it left off in mid-March, teams will be responsible for refunding the full amount to their players," he wrote.