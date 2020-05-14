AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

LeBron, Curry, George among players who will owe money to NBA

Sam Amico

LeBron James and Steph Curry are among the players who already received their full salaries and will have to reimburse the NBA, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Starting Friday, 25 percent of NBA players will have their paychecks withheld, per an agreement with the league. The idea is so that the league doesn't have to bear the entire burden of the lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

James, Curry, Paul George, John Wall and Blake Griffin are all making more than $33 million and have already received their salaries in full. 

As Luke Adams of HoopsRumors breaks it down:

"Because those players – and several others – won’t resume receiving pay checks from their respective teams until the fall, they’ll essentially owe the NBA an IOU for each pay date this spring and summer (until the 25% agreement ends), Marks explains.

"By the fall, the league should better understand to what extent players’ 2019/20 salaries have to be reduced, and players like James and Curry will have money taken out of their advances for 2020/21 (on October 1) and/or their ’20/21 pay checks (beginning on November 15)."

NBA players could lose 23-26 percent of their salaries if the 2019-20 season does not resume, Marks wrote.

"However, if the NBA season picks up where it left off in mid-March, teams will be responsible for refunding the full amount to their players," he wrote.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Kent State standout Hall signs with Israeli club

Forward headed to Hapoel Holon as pro basketball in Israel ready to resume.

Sam Amico

Pro basketball set to resume in Israel

Players begin traveling back, with tipoff scheduled for June 20.

Sam Amico

Amico: Mock draft lottery results and picks

Choosing who goes where for the 14 teams that were in the lottery at the NBA hiatus.

Sam Amico

Ehlo, Sellers discuss Cavs, Bulls and final fateful moments of The Shot

Former Cleveland guard and ex-Chicago center/forward relive one iconic moment from Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

by

berry o

NBA owners willing to wait until 'last possible minute' to decide on season

Commissioner, board of governors and players all seem determined to find a way to play games again.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Nance staying optimistic on resuming season, would miss fans

Forward says at this point, he'd play 82 games in 82 days if it were in a safe environment.

Sam Amico

Jordan vs. LeBron? It depends on which Nance you ask

Father and son, former and current members of Cavaliers, debating over the GOAT as they take in "The Last Dance."

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Williams accepts coaching job at Alabama State

Mo Williams headed for first head coaching gig with Division I Hornets. Won NBA title in 2016.

Sam Amico

Pacers heard from Cavs, Wizards and others, but likely to stand pat

Sam Amico

Every Sports Illustrated cover of Michael Jordan in one spot

Chicago Bulls legend has adorned SI cover more than any other athlete, and his popularity has again taken the world by storm.

Sam Amico