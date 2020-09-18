Dribbles: LeBron sure to see plenty of different looks from Nuggets

Some pregame dribbles before the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on the Disney campus.

1. While everyone may be moaning about missing the "Battle of LA" and a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, this series should offer plenty of intrigue.

2. The Nuggets don't have one great defensive stopper, but they will be able to throw an array of young, athletic players at LeBron James.

3. LeBron is likely to see plenty of Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr., Gary Harris Jr. and Torrey Craig, all taking turns and giving the Lakers star different looks. Porter did a particularly nice job on James during the regular season. Or at least as "particularly nice" as can be expected.

4. As for LeBron himself, it wouldn't be surprising to see him at times match up with Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets star may be a center, but the offense starts and usually runs through him.

5. There undoubtedly will also be times when Anthony Davis will take his turn on Jokic. The problem with that is the Lakers want Davis' down near the basket on defense, blocking and altering shots. Jokic does much of his damage (or at least starts it) on the perimeter.

6. Meanwhile, we will likely see mostly Danny Green and I'm guessing Rajon Rondo on Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray, who has been absolutely fantastic in the postseason. Murray is starting to resemble the Western Conference version of Washington's Bradley Beal -- underappreciated, but can score with the best of them.

7. That said, the Lakers have been very good defensively in the playoffs. They are coming off a series in which they utterly frustrated the Houston Rockets' star backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

8. But unlike anyone else the Lakers have faced in the playoffs, the Nuggets really are a team in the truest sense and can beat you in a multitude of ways. Mostly, after overcoming a 3-1 deficit in two straight series, they are a team with a never-say-die approach and a belief that may be a team of destiny.

9. LeBron on the Nuggets: "Very resilient, very confident, very driven, very well-coached team. It takes a lot of energy, effort, a lot of desperation to be able to come back from a 3-1 deficit. They did it twice. So the respect level is out of this world for what we have for this ball club. That's how we're going into this series, understanding what they're capable of, where they stand."

10. Nuggets coach Michael Malone joked that he petitioned the league to let the Nuggets just start this series in a 3-1 hole. He knows LeBron well, with Malone serving as an assistant under former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown from 2005-10.

11. Of course, LeBron has a way of ruining all that. I just think his experience in these situations -- and the fact the Lakers are more of a veteran team overall -- will prove to be the difference.

12. Final prediction: Lakers win in six. For more on the West finals, be sure to follow excellent SI.com Lakers reporter Melissa Rohlin. Tipoff is 9 p.m. EST Friday on ESPN.