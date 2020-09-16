SI.com
LeBron, Antetokounmpo unanimous, as league reveals All-NBA teams

Sam Amico

LeBron James has done it again, and when it comes the All-NBA first team, that's really no surprise.

You guessed it, the Los Angeles Lakers forward was again a member of the league's selections of its best five players, joining Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP and this season's Defensive Player of the Year.

James, Harden and Antetokounmpo are the three finalists for the MVP award this year.

As far as the All-NBA first team, revealed by the league Wednesday, James and Antetokounmpo led the way with 500 votes apiece. That means they received a first-team vote from everyone on the panel of 100 and were the lone unanimous selections.

All three of the All-NBA teams are below, with votes in parantheses:

First Team

  • Guard: James Harden, Houston (474)
  • Guard: Luka Doncic, Dallas (416)
  • Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (500)
  • Forward: LeBron James, LA Lakers (500)
  • Center: Anthony Davis, LA Lakers (455)

Second Team

  • Guard: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers (284)
  • Guard: Chris Paul, Thunder (199)
  • Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers (371)
  • Forward: Pascal Siakam, Raptors (168)
  • Center: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets (311)

Third Team

  • Guard: Ben Simmons, Sixers (61)
  • Guard: Russell Westbrook, Rockets (56)
  • Forward: Jayson Tatum, Celtics (153)
  • Forward: Jimmy Butler, Heat (147)
  • Center: Rudy Gobert, Jazz (110)
