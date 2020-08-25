SI.com
Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers show sizzle in style and, yes, shooting

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Los Angeles Lakers' 135-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on the Disney campus Monday.

1. Well, that was easy. And you'd best believe it was easy because of one LeBron James.

2. LeBron missed a mere two shots on his way to 30 points (10-of-12 shooting, 4-of-5 on 3-pointers). He was remarkable right out of the gate, as the Lakers took a big lead early and never relented on their way to an 80-51 halftime advantage. James also collected 10 assists and six rebounds.

3. Basically, this one was little more than 48 minutes of garbage time. That is how swiftly and thoroughly the Lakers dominated. They once held a 38-point advantage and now lead the Western Conference first-round series by a 3-1 count.

4. And yes, you can also believe this had something to do with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys to honor Bryant one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday. As you know, Kobe wore the Nos. 8 and 24 in his 20 seasons in LA.

5. LeBron to TNT's Jared Greenberg on the win: "Extremely proud of my team, the way we played tonight. Extremely blessed and honored to play on 8/24, and continue to remember Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant and all the fallen people who were part of that tragic incident. "

6. So much for Charles Barkley's prediction that the Blazers would win the series. "Obviously, I was wrong," Barkley said on Inside the NBA after the game.

7. How efficient was LeBron? Well, consider he went 8-of-9 shooting in the firsty half. Oh, and the 135 points was the most the Lakers have scored in a playoff game since 1987, when Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were leading the Showtime Lakers to the title.

8. All this and LeBron is 35-years old and in his 17th season. Amazing.

9. So that's the good news for LA. They have to win one more -- but let's be honest, no way are the Lakers losing three straight. Not as long as LeBron stays on the court. But it wasn't all rainbows and unicorns.

10. On the downside, Anthony Davis (18 points) suffered back spasms and had to sit out to finish the game. Actually, Davis stood out for a portion of the second half as he received treatment from an electric sim machine.

11. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points and Danny Green scored 14. Davis and Green were each 5-of-8 from the field. Overall, the Lakers were 17-of-39 on threes, which is a heck of a lot better than the 5-of-32 they shot beyond the arc to open the series.

12. For the Blazers, the night was a total mess. Not only did they get blown out, but they lost Damian Lillard (11 points) to a right knee injury after 27 minutes. Lillard was undergoing an MRI on the knee after the game.

13. Blazers coach Terry Stotts: "The Lakers were clicking ion all cylinders and our offense couldn;'t get anything going early." And that was that.

14. Jusuf Nurkic led the Blazers with 20 points and 13 boards, and C.J. McCollum scored 18. Bottom line: This series is highly likely over but it will end even quicker if the Blazers don't have Lillard back next game.

15. Lakers coach Frank Vogel: "Everybody on the team did a great job tonight. They all contributed, and it was a great team win."

16. The Lakers' 56 percent shooting was their highest in a playoff game since May 2010, when they hit nearly 58 percent vs. the Phoenix Suns. Also, their 25 fast-break points were the most in a playoff game since 2001.

