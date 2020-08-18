LeBron promises Lakers taking red-hot Blazers very seriously

LeBron James watches NBA games the same way as a fan, respects his opponents and knows what's been going on with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In case you do not, just know that the Trail Blazers enter Tuesday's first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers as a team on fire, and in a good way.

No less than Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named Seeding Games MVP, and the Blazers are fresh off an inspiring play-in game victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

But this fact remains -- LeBron and the Lakers are favored to come out of the West as the conference's top seed. The Trail Blazers are eighth.

Of course, all games on the Disney campus are being held on a neutral court, and James has been around long enough to know that a hot team is a dangerous team.

“I’m not going in as a one seed versus an eight seed,” James told reporters Monday. “I’m going in as Lakers vs. Portland.”

While the Blazers rode the hots hand of Lillard, as well as backcourt-mate CJ McCollum, the Lakers have struggled to find the range inside the bubble. From the perimeter, they were iffy at best.

But they still boast James, Anthony Davis and a seemingly rejuvenated Kyle Kuzma. The first two make the Lakers a true power, consistency from the third makes them practically unbeatable.

Then again, the Blazers are more than just Lillard and McCollum, and this series could come down to more than just the stars. It could be decided by the other guys, the role players who can play their best when it means the most.

Still, if you hope to slow down the Trail Blazers, you'd be wise to try to start with Lillard, who erupted for 48 points in the teams' last meeting back in January. After you do that, you can't forget about McCollum.

“We have to have 10 eyes on them at a time,” James said of what he referred to as the Blazers' "two-headed monster."

There's the matter of the shooting. The Lakers went 3-5 in the seeding games, and most of that was a result of their making the rim cringe with fear on perimeter shots. James said the way to overcome that is with defense, and with Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo out, James has been the leader in that area lately.

“You have to get stops,” James said. “You have to get multiple stops. You can’t try to outscore them because they can score with the best.”

Meanwhile, Lillard showed the Lakers some respect before admitting that, yes, the Blazers will be looking to keep a good thing going.

“I’ve been seeing everyone saying what we’re going to do to the Lakers,” Lillard said. “But the Lakers, they’re the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason. They’ve got the best player in the world on their team. But at the same time, we didn’t fight as hard as we fought in the bubble to just say, OK, we’re the eight seed, and go out there and get beat up on.”