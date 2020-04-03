AllCavs
LeBron Fondly Recalls Cavaliers' 2016 Run To The Championship

Sam Amico

LeBron James now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers but he still holds the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship near and dear to his heart.

James delivered on a promise made years ago, bringing a title to his hometown team after returning from Miami in 2014. 

It has served as the Cavs' last title; and James' last title.

The championship again made headlines this week, as ESPN re-aired the Cavs' remarkable Game 7 road win over the Golden State Warriors. 

James recorded a triple-double in that game -- and his late-game chasedown block of Andre Iguodala will also go down in history, with the Cavs overcoming a 3-1 series deficit.

“It’s always special going back there and looking up there and look at that banner,” James said on the Road Trippin' podcast with former Cavs teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. “Think about all the great memories that we had. And then being able to play in front of my friends and family again."

As for playing in front of friends and family again, James was referring to the Lakers' lone scheduled visit to Cleveland on March 26. But the coronavirus has the NBA season on hold, maybe even canceled, and that game was never played.

In lieu of live action, ESPN has been running the classics, and so far, the Cavs' Game 7 win over the Warriors has been all the rage ... again.

No less than Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson tweeted about it after the replay.

""Watching that game 7 brought back so many memories," Thompson tweeted. "Cleveland deserved that more than anything!!!"

James and the Lakers held the best record in the Western Conference at the hiatus. But there is no telling if the season will be completed and James will get t a chance at another championship.

If not, he will always have the magical run with the Cavs in 2016.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

