LeBron as Lakers await next opponent: My name comes with winning

Sam Amico

Sitting and waiting and wondering isn't new to LeBron James. But it's a position he has found himself again recently, this time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, who James has carried to the Western Conference finals.

Who the Lakers will face next ... well, that sort of stuff rarely matters to James. And why should it? Up until last season, he had made eight straight trips to the Finals, and nine overall. That's one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, eventually followed by four with the Miami Heat, immediately followed by four more with the Cavs.

"I know what my name, my stature, and what I’ve done in this league comes with whenever I decide to join a franchise," James told reporters, via Sports Illustrated's Melissa Rohlin. "Either from starting with my first seven years with Cleveland, my four years in Miami, going back to Cleveland four more years and then coming into this franchise. 

"I know what my name comes with. And it comes with winning. I take that responsibility to the utmost than anything. Because I am a winner and I’ve always been a winner."

James sure won Saturday, when the Lakers advanced to the conference finals by eliminating the Houston Rockets on the Disney campus in five games. They will face either the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers next. 

In Game 5 against the Rockets, James recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

He may be 35 years old, but he still somehow seems to keep getting better as the games become more meaningful.

With star forward Anthony Davis and the likes of Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma as teammates, James is on the verge of another first. That would be taking a team in the West to the Finals.

He's been doing it without ever having to leave Orlando, as all games are being held inside the bubble. In other words, the Lakers haven't even had the luxury of the home-court advantage they earned in the playoffs.

“It’s given us the opportunity to grow even closer than we already were," James said.

And when you have LeBron James, you generally have all the advantage you really need.

