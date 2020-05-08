Ex-Cavs coach Wilkens: No regrets on choosing Ehlo to defend The Shot

Lenny Wilkens said he has no recollection of a conversation with former guard Ron Harper before Michael Jordan hit "The Shot" to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

Furthermore, the ex-Cavaliers coach said he has no regrets about his decision to have Ehlo -- and not Harper -- defend Jordan on the game's final and fateful play.

"Ehlo was a hell of a defender," Wilkens said during an interview on SiriusXM NBA radio. "I would make that same decision today."

Jordan and the old Chicago Bulls are the focus of the wildly popular documentary, "The Last Dance." Episodes 7 and 8 are set to air Sunday night.

The Cavs came into focus earlier in the documentary, when Jordan discussed the last-second shot that lifted the Bulls to a win in the deciding game of an Eastern Conference first-round series in Cleveland.

It is often viewed as the first step toward the Bulls' run of six championships in the 1990s.

During that episode, Harper expressed frustration and said he had a conversation with Wilkens about wanting to defend Jordan prior to the shot.

"I don't recall if that conversation took place," Wilkens said. "If it happened, I don't remember it."

Several other members of that Cavs team, including Brad Daugherty, Mark Price and Larry Nance, have suggested no such talk between Harper and Wilkens took place in the huddle, as Harper insisted in an appearance on "The Last Dance."

While the two events aren't related, Harper was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers shortly into the next season (for the rights to forward Danny Ferry and wing Reggie Williams).

And whether Harper's recollection of The Shot is totally accurate or not, most of his teammates were stunned and disappointed by the trade, particularly backcourt-mate Price.

Wilkens even said the Harper deal was one of the reasons he parted ways with the Cavs when his contract expired at the end of the 1993 season.

"I never got over that," he said.

No less than Jordan himself once said trading Harper was a mistake.

“Cleveland, to this day, would have had better success if they would have kept Ron Harper, because he was one of the guys who gave me the most problems in the Eastern Conference," Jordan said in the early 1990s.

But when it comes to Harper guarding Jordan on The Shot ... well, all we really know for sure is Harper never got the chance and Wilkens wouldn't change anything about that decision.

