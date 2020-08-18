SI.com
AllCavs
Rose to represent Knicks as they look to move up for first time since 1985

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks are hoping for a little lottery luck and the man running the team is hoping to bring it to them.

In other words, no less than team president Leon Rose will be representing the Knicks at this year's NBA draft lottery, scheduled for Thursday night (8:30 EST, ESPN).

All 14 lottery teams will be represented virtually.

The Knicks have already undergone quite the overhaul, bringing in Rose to right the ship and hiring Tom Thibodeau as head coach.

Along with Rose, we know of two other reps -- with Steph Curry taking center stage for the Golden State Warriors and D'Angelo Russell for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for best odds to win the lottery (14 percent), while the Knicks have the sixth-best odds at nine percent.

The Knicks haven't won the lottery since 1985, when they drafted Patrick Ewing after moving up two slots. That was the first time the league held a lottery to determine the draft order.

Here is a look at the worst eight teams' odds of winning the top pick:

1. (tie), Warriors, Cavs, Timberwolves - 14.0%
4. Atlanta Hawks - 12.5%
5. Detroit Pistons - 10.5%
6. New York Knicks - 9%
7. Chicago Bulls - 7.5%
8. Charlotte Hornets - 6%

The 2020 NBA Draft normally takes place in late June but is scheduled for Oct. 16 this year.

