Pelicans said to be contemplating using Ball as 'trade asset'

Sam Amico

The New Orleans Pelicans may be exploring what point guard Lonzo Ball would bring back in a trade, according to former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

"I'm hearing New Orleans ... may be thinking of using Lonzo as a trading asset," Williams said when discussing where Lonzo's brother LaMelo Ball may go in the upcoming draft.

Lonzo Ball, 22, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, then traded last summer as part of the Anthony Davis deal.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 and initially considered part of the Pelicans' long-term plans, but perhaps that is changing.

"He can't make shots," ESPN's Tim Bontemps quoted an Eastern Conference scout as saying. "Not only can he not make shots, but he can't finish, and it's gotten to him."

Along with Ball, the Pelicans received Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart in the Davis deal, as well as the No. 4 pick in 2019 (which they eventually traded).

Ball, Ingram, Hart and 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson are part of the young core that has the Pelicans feeling excited. But they parted ways with coach Alvin Gentry last week, and perhaps restructuring part of the roster will be next.

Ball averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds this past season.

