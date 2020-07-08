Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard Lorenzo Brown is on the radar of Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Brown, 29, is 6-foot-5 and plays both guard positions. He last played in the NBA in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. He played his college ball at N.C. State and was named G League MVP in 2018.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (No. 52 overall) in 2013. Along with the Timberwolves and Raptors, Brown has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

He spent this past season with Serbian club Crvena zvezda, averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists in Euroleague play.

Brown is seeking a return to the NBA, per Carchia.