AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Lorenzo Brown is on the radar of Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Brown, 29, is 6-foot-5 and plays both guard positions. He last played in the NBA in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. He played his college ball at N.C. State and was named G League MVP in 2018.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (No. 52 overall) in 2013. Along with the Timberwolves and Raptors, Brown has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

He spent this past season with Serbian club Crvena zvezda, averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists in Euroleague play.

Brown is seeking a return to the NBA, per Carchia. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Brooklyn seeking help as it gears up for NBA's return at Walt Disney World in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Tatum on Orlando: May as well try to win title if we're going

Boston star says thoughts on contract played no role in decision to join team for NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Brooklyn loses standout guard as it prepares for playoff positioning at NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico