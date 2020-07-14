AllCavs
Former G League MVP Brown officially signs in Turkey

Sam Amico

NBA free agent guard Lorenzo Brown has officially signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce, the team announced in a news release.

Brown, 29, is 6-foot-5 and plays both guard positions. He last played in the NBA in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. He played his college ball at N.C. State and was named G League MVP in 2018.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (No. 52 overall) in 2013. Along with the Timberwolves and Raptors, Brown has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

He spent this past season with Serbian club Crvena zvezda, averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists in Euroleague play.

Why Bucks' Middleton must show out in the NBA's restart

Khris Middleton has had his best year, scoring a career-high 21.1 points per game on a career-best 49.9% shooting this season.

Cameron Fields

Russian club looks to pair Monroe with Cavs draft-and-stash prospect

Free agent said to be seeking NBA return, but spent last season in Germany and may return to overseas play.

Sam Amico

NBA legend Barkley on league's return: 'We're turning into a circus'

Popular TNT analyst says he is worried players are missing the point in their social justice efforts.

Sam Amico

Rondo expected back for Lakers when it means most, Vogel says

Veteran point guard will need thumb surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks but return for playoff run.

Sam Amico

Those around NBA skeptical Knicks actually conducting open coaching search

Despite the multiple reported candidates, feeling is New York job is Tom Thibodeau's to lose.

Sam Amico

Pacers' Oladipo reconsidering decision to opt out of NBA return

Indiana star shooting guard reportedly looking good during practices at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sam Amico

Two of 322 players inside NBA campus test positive for virus

League releases statement with details of results from Walt Disney World ahead of return.

Sam Amico

Cavs draft-and-stash center Gudaitis officially switches teams

Lithuanian standout acquired in three-way deal with Kings and Jazz in 2018, moves on from Italian team.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Nedovic officially signs in Greece

Free agent guard spent 2013-14 with the Golden State Warriors before embarking on career overseas.

Sam Amico

Video: Inside the NBA 'bubble' with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

SI.com senior insider arrives in Orlando to begin covering league's return at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sam Amico