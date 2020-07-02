Davis: Time off only increases Lakers' shot at championship

You can count Anthony Davis among those who think the Los Angeles Lakers' chances at winning a championship remain pretty high.

Davis' opinion counts for a lot. As the Lakers' starting power forward and a member of the All-Star team, he experienced plenty of success before the NBA went on hiatus in March.

After all, the Lakers (49-14) posted the best record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league, next to the East's Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Davis, that was just the start. Unlike plenty of others, he isn't looking at the resumption of the season as an unknown.

Quite the contrary.

"I think our chances are higher just because we’re all rested and we’re all ready to go," Davis said in a conference call, via Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. "If anything, our chances got higher and it’s going to be about just who wants it more."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to continue the season in Orlando at the end of the month. Each team will play eight regular-season "seeding" games before the playoffs.

The Lakers hold a comfortable lead of 5.5 games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

But if anything, the break did the bodies of Davis, LeBron James and other important Lakers some good.

"We were definitely hitting a mark where we were playing a lot of games in a lot of days and we’re getting towards the end of the season where we’re trying to solidify that first place spot in the West," Davis said. "...So we were playing a lot of games, a lot of minutes. It was just more so letting everything rest and heal on its own."

