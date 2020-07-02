AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Davis: Time off only increases Lakers' shot at championship

Sam Amico

You can count Anthony Davis among those who think the Los Angeles Lakers' chances at winning a championship remain pretty high.

Davis' opinion counts for a lot. As the Lakers' starting power forward and a member of the All-Star team, he experienced plenty of success before the NBA went on hiatus in March.

After all, the Lakers (49-14) posted the best record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league, next to the East's Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Davis, that was just the start. Unlike plenty of others, he isn't looking at the resumption of the season as an unknown.

Quite the contrary.

"I think our chances are higher just because we’re all rested and we’re all ready to go," Davis said in a conference call, via Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. "If anything, our chances got higher and it’s going to be about just who wants it more."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to continue the season in Orlando at the end of the month. Each team will play eight regular-season "seeding" games before the playoffs.

The Lakers hold a comfortable lead of 5.5 games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

But if anything, the break did the bodies of Davis, LeBron James and other important Lakers some good.

"We were definitely hitting a mark where we were playing a lot of games in a lot of days and we’re getting towards the end of the season where we’re trying to solidify that first place spot in the West," Davis said. "...So we were playing a lot of games, a lot of minutes. It was just more so letting everything rest and heal on its own." 

Read the full story on Davis and the Lakers here.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eight teams left out of Orlando likely to get some run in Chicago

Mini-camps and games reportedly close to being finalized in another NBA "bubble" scenario in the fall.

Sam Amico

Jazz star Mitchell on Gobert: 'Right now we're good'

Utah's standout guard says he and big man are just ready to get the ball rolling again when NBA season resumes.

Sam Amico

Former Suns coach Kokoskov headed overseas for new gig

Turkish club Fenerbahce lures away longtime NBA assistant, currently on the bench with the Sacramento Kings.

Sam Amico

NBA reveals coronavirus test results, with 25 of 351 coming back positive

Players and others who tested positive must self-quarantine until satisfying health protocols and cleared by doctor.

Sam Amico

Practice courts delivered to Disney and NBA has the pics to prove it

Scheduled resumption of play in Orlando closing in, with training camps starting next week.

Sam Amico

Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

The late Los Angeles Lakers star has made a legacy that will endure, inspiring inspired many people across the world.

Cameron Fields

Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Free agent guard has spent time in NBA with Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Indiana in same boat as most NBA teams as league heads toward Disney World return.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

Free agent forward Williams awaiting new deal overseas

Former No. 2 overall draft pick spent time with the Cavaliers, Knicks and others.

Sam Amico