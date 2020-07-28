AllCavs
Davis' eye discomfort could keep him out of start to Lakers return

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis may not get to restart right away, after all.

According to the Lakers coach Frank Vogel, Davis is still experiencing some "discomfort" after being poked in the eye during a scrimmage Saturday vs. the Orlando Magic. Davis sat out the Lakers' third and final exhibition Monday vs. the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers (49-14) held the best record in the Western Conference and a lead of 5.5 games over the LA Clippers when the NBA went on hiatus in March. The Lakers tip off the season restart Thursday vs. those very Clippers on Thursday (TNT, 9 p.m. EST).

"He’s day to day and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday,” Vogel said of Davis. “But we’re hopeful that he does and we’ll see how that plays out.”

Davis, 27, has joined LeBron James as the Lakers' two biggest reasons for hope for winning a title. On the bright side, Davis' injury isn't believed to be overly serious or impact his vision.

“Anthony Davis is the most versatile and dominant defender in the game,” Vogel said. “It’s that simple. He’s the best rim protector. He can switch out and guard all positions on the perimeter. He’s elite with his hands. And he just has a skill set that’s unlike anybody else in the NBA.”

Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers.

