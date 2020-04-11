AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

LA Notes: LeBron, Lakers, Kawhi, Rivers, Clippers

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are both open to doing whatever it takes to finish the season in their quest for titles, as relayed by Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News.

“If it means we get to play and continue our pursuit for the goal that we want, I feel like one of the Dr. Seuss titles: 'I will play anywhere. I will play in a house, I will play (with) a mouse,'" Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in a conference call. "That’s how you feel. I think that’s how our team feels. We don’t care where, when, why, what -- we just want to go after our goal."

Meanwhile, Lakers star LeBron James told reporters he too wants to resume the season, and is open to playing in empty buildings in a centralized location.

“I believe once that’s under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going," James said. "I feel like we’re in a position where we can get back and start to compete for a championship, get back to doing what we love to do, making our Laker faithful proud of us, of being back on the floor.

“And if it’s in one single isolated destination -- if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor but also off the floor as well -- then those conversations will be had.”

The NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers (49-14) own the Western Conference's best record at the hiatus, with the Clippers (44-20) in second.

Here's more out of Los Angeles:

  • James added that he feels as if he won't have closure if the Lakers can't finish the season, Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated reported. "This is a roadblock, it's a test for all of us," James said. "It’s a test of our mental side, our spiritual side. It’s a test for everything."
  • Rivers said he's confident Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is doing everything to stay in shape and stay sharp during the global quarantine. "I know Kawhi is overworking. I can guarantee you that," Rivers said, via Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com. Considering Leonard's need for load management, the hiatus may even prove to be beneficial for him.
  • Rivers has been spending his time in quarantine studying classic NBA games, Swanson wrote in a separate fun story. "A couple of my games were on as a player,” said Rivers, who spent 13 seasons as a point guard, most notably with the Atlanta Hawks. "So sometimes I love NBA TV, and there’s times I absolutely can’t stand it because of that.” I highly recommend checking out this post right here.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Notes: Drummond, Bickerstaff, Sexton, Playoffs

Are Andre Drummond and the Cavaliers headed for a quick split? One former NBA GM seems to think so.

Sam Amico

by

jjk50

Players Entering Or Eligible For 2020 Free Agency, By Position

A look at NBA players who will be set for free agency come the 2020 offseason.

Sam Amico

SI Mailbag: LeBron, Karnisovas, NBA Return, HORSE Show

Sam Amico

Indiana Notes: Buse, Buchanan, Brown, Bird, Salary Cap

One Pacers legend implies he kind of wishes he had been born a few years later, strictly for financial reasons.

Sam Amico

Would Former Nets Coach Atkinson Be Good Fit With Bulls?

Changes expected to come to Chicago, and Kenny Atkinson not expected to be out of work for long.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Boylen Reportedly Concerned He Won't Be Retained As Bulls Coach

With a new basketball boss coming in soon, Chicago could potentially make changes to the coaching staff.

Sam Amico

Insider 'Scolded' For Suggesting NBA Leaning Toward Cancelling Season

Veteran ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst says he's received blowback from both the league office and players' union.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Sexton Working On Game, Staying Connected And Keeping The Faith

Second-year guard has returned to home in Georgia, hopeful Cavs can maintain positive vibes.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff Next Wants Cavaliers To Be 'Playoff-Contending Team'

Coach says organization headed in right direction, building a strong foundation to become "who we want to be."

Sam Amico

Bulls Finalizing Deal To Make Karnisovas Main Basketball Man

Nuggets GM will become first outside hire to run Bulls basketball operations in Jerry Reinsdorf era.

Sam Amico