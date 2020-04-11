LA Notes: LeBron, Lakers, Kawhi, Rivers, Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are both open to doing whatever it takes to finish the season in their quest for titles, as relayed by Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News.

“If it means we get to play and continue our pursuit for the goal that we want, I feel like one of the Dr. Seuss titles: 'I will play anywhere. I will play in a house, I will play (with) a mouse,'" Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in a conference call. "That’s how you feel. I think that’s how our team feels. We don’t care where, when, why, what -- we just want to go after our goal."

Meanwhile, Lakers star LeBron James told reporters he too wants to resume the season, and is open to playing in empty buildings in a centralized location.

“I believe once that’s under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going," James said. "I feel like we’re in a position where we can get back and start to compete for a championship, get back to doing what we love to do, making our Laker faithful proud of us, of being back on the floor.

“And if it’s in one single isolated destination -- if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor but also off the floor as well -- then those conversations will be had.”

The NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers (49-14) own the Western Conference's best record at the hiatus, with the Clippers (44-20) in second.

Here's more out of Los Angeles:

James added that he feels as if he won't have closure if the Lakers can't finish the season, Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated reported. "This is a roadblock, it's a test for all of us," James said. "It’s a test of our mental side, our spiritual side. It’s a test for everything."

Rivers said he's confident Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is doing everything to stay in shape and stay sharp during the global quarantine. "I know Kawhi is overworking. I can guarantee you that," Rivers said, via Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com. Considering Leonard's need for load management, the hiatus may even prove to be beneficial for him.

Rivers has been spending his time in quarantine studying classic NBA games, Swanson wrote in a separate fun story. "A couple of my games were on as a player,” said Rivers, who spent 13 seasons as a point guard, most notably with the Atlanta Hawks. "So sometimes I love NBA TV, and there’s times I absolutely can’t stand it because of that.” I highly recommend checking out this post right here.

