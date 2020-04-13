LA Notes: Lakers, LeBron, Kobe, Clippers, Rivers

LeBron James is leading the Los Angeles Lakers even during the NBA shutdown, general manager Rob Pelinka said.

“Everybody knows that LeBron is a pro’s pro,” Pelinka said on a Zoom call with reporters. “The way he dedicates himself to his profession is unparalleled and has been in this time. And in terms of what he does on a daily basis … I know he’s been committed to leadership, he’s been committed to continuing to inspire his teammates."

The Lakers were in first place in the Western Conference when the NBA suspended the season March 11. James recently indicated he would like the season to resume and be completed for a sense of closure.

Pelinka added that along with James, star power forward Anthony Davis is helping to keep the Lakers' good vibes going.

"Anthony Davis has also done that. It’s a special group of guys," Pelinka said. "They want to stay connected, they want to stay ready. If we’re fortunate enough or blessed enough that the health officials and the league find a way for us to get back to playing basketball, I know from a physical standpoint and a mindset standpoint, those two guys will be as good as any athlete in the world at staying mentally and physically ready.”

Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played his final game on this day four years ago (April 13, 2016), as noted by SI.com's Melissa Rohlin. ESPN is re-airing the game at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Read the full story here.

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said his team is anxious for the season to begin again and the mission hasn't changed despite the league hiatus. "I’m trying to get my guys to understand two things -- that our goals haven’t changed and the second thing is, we cannot use whatever happens when we come out of this as the reason we don’t win," Rivers told reporters.

Rivers added he's confident Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is doing everything he can to stay in sharp during the shutdown. "I know Kawhi is overworking. I can guarantee you that," Rivers said, via Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com.

